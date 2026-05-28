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Capital market firms post robust Q4 growth despite MTM-related drag

Kotak Institutional Equities said strong retail flows, trading activity and client additions supported earnings growth despite MTM-related pressure

HDFC AMC
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HDFC AMC reported 16 per cent year-on-year growth in core earnings, supported by stable inflows and strong performance of its equity franchise
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 6:35 PM IST
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Listed companies in the capital market space delivered strong fourth quarter (Q4) earnings growth even as mark-to-market (MTM) losses weighed on headline profitability for some firms.
 
An analysis by Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) states that a universe of 12 companies posted 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth and 19 per cent earnings growth in Q4 2025-26 (Q4FY26). While MTM impacted headline earnings growth, underlying trends, such as retail flows, revenue yields, and client additions, remained steady, the brokerage said.
 
It has, however, cautioned that the sharp rally in capital market stocks — with asset management companies (AMCs) and brokers gaining 20-60 per cent recently — has limited further upside in several names.
 
The report highlighted HDFC AMC, Nippon Life India AMC, and ICICI Prudential AMC as the strongest franchises, citing stable fund performance, resilient market share, and diversified revenue streams.
 
HDFC AMC reported 16 per cent Y-o-Y growth in core earnings, supported by stable inflows and a strong performance by its equity franchise.
 
Nippon AMC benefited from strong growth in gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs), accounting for nearly one-fifth of revenues.
 
Mutual fund industry yields remain under structural pressure due to the rising share of passive funds and ETFs, as well as revised total expense ratio norms, said KIE. Leading AMCs are still expected to offset margin pressure through operating efficiencies and commission optimisation. It expects core earnings growth of 15-20 per cent for market leaders during FY27-FY29, aided by systematic investment plan (SIP) stickiness and scaling of alternative businesses.
 
On the brokerage side, orders, especially in futures and options (F&O), have witnessed a sharp rebound, driving revenue and margin expansion. It said the industry’s growth narrative is increasingly shifting from customer acquisition to improving order intensity and scaling margin trading facilities.
 
Brokerage platform Groww posted around 25 per cent revenue growth in Q4FY26 on a sequential basis, aided by strong growth in trading activity and operating leverage. KIE expects Groww to witness continued traction growth across broking and non-broking businesses, supported by its large SIP market share and expanding wealth offerings.
 
Angel One brokerage, meanwhile, reported an 83 per cent Y-o-Y rise in earnings during the quarter on higher broking revenues. KIE said non-broking revenues, such as credit distribution and wealth management, are becoming increasingly meaningful for the company and could account for nearly 9 per cent of revenues by FY29.
 
KIE maintained a favourable risk-reward view on Groww, HDFC AMC, and wealth manager 360 ONE WAM.
 

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Topics :capital marketCapital marketsQ4 ResultsHDFC

First Published: May 28 2026 | 6:14 PM IST

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