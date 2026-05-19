Capital Market index hits 52-week high; Angel One soars 7%, MCX at new peak

Nifty Capital Market index movement

Shares of capital market related companies were in focus on Tuesday, with the Nifty Capital Market index hitting a 52-week high of 5,614.60, gaining 2.5 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the intraday trade. The index surpassed its previous high of 5,592.35, touched on May 8, 2026.

Among individual stocks, BSE shares (up 4 per cent at ₹4,298.90) and Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) shares (up 3 per cent at ₹3,447.40) hit their respective record highs.

Since the start of April 2026, the Nifty Capital Market index has outperformed the market by soaring 31 per cent, as compared to 6.2 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. What’s driving capital market stocks? MCX reported strong January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) results, led by significant spike and volatility in commodity prices, both on bullion and energy side. MCX earned strong Ebitda margin at 75 per cent in Q4, which has been improving with scale. Going ahead, high operating leverage factor and contained expenses shall support strong margin, said analysts at ICICI Securities, who estimate Ebitda margin at 72.8 per cent/72.3 per cent in FY27E/28.

"Persistent commodity volatility, esp. related to oil and gold prices, has been keeping business traction strong for MCX. However, considerable part of volatility led business growth seems to have played out as reflected in moderated April and May volumes. That said, healthy traction in option segment, product launches and trading client addition shall support steady business growth over long term," the brokerage firm said. MCX stock, however, is tabove the brokerage firm's target price of ₹3,380 per share. Meanwhile, Angel One has been at the front of financialisation -- drawing masses to markets, and that runway has still not run out. Its large active client base provides cross-sell opportunities, and its strong operating leverage ensures most of it flows through to the bottom line. Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities believe earnings trajectory of 30 per cent plus EPS compounding over FY26–28E is now largely priced in. Its valuation of 22x/19x FY27E/28E EPS reflects the risk to earnings from any regulatory action on derivatives. That said, the brokerage firm argues the next leg of upside would come in as the distribution engine matures and asset and wealth management businesses start to break even FY29E onwards. Analysts value Angel One stock at 21x FY28E EPS of ₹18, yielding a revised target price of ₹350.