Capital market stocks add ₹1.2 trn YTD as D-St rout fails to cloud appeal

India’s capital markets are languishing under multiple headwinds, even as stocks tied to the financial-market ecosystem continue to enjoy strong investor appetite.

Dasani, too, expects traction in these companies but the trend will not be uniform. The AUM-linked businesses, asset managers and depositories, have the most durable earnings because SIP money is contractual and sticky, and that part of the index should hold through an ordinary correction, he said.

The turnover-linked businesses, he said, face two risks the current prices do not fully carry. The first is regulation: cash turnover already dipped and F&O growth was sluggish in FY26 after the derivatives curbs; the second is reflexivity: a 14 per cent Nifty drawdown without retail capitulation is the base case so far, but a deeper fall that raises SIP stoppages would hit turnover and AUM at the same time.