Capital market stocks add ₹1.2 trn YTD as D-St rout fails to cloud appeal

India’s capital markets are languishing under multiple headwinds, even as stocks tied to the financial-market ecosystem continue to enjoy strong investor appetite.
At a time when portfolios are bleeding as the Nifty 50 has lost nearly 13 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Nifty Capital Markets, a 17-stock index constituting brokers, asset managers and market infrastructure plays, has rallied 13 per cent during the same period, signalling strong appetite for these companies.
However, the gains are not even. Ten of 17 stocks rose during the period, with Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) leading the way with a 49 per cent gain. Anand Rathi Wealth follows suit on the back of a 38 per cent rise. Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Angel One, BSE, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and Nuvama Wealth Management are among other top gainers with a 24-26 per cent increase.
Dasani, too, expects traction in these companies but the trend will not be uniform. The AUM-linked businesses, asset managers and depositories, have the most durable earnings because SIP money is contractual and sticky, and that part of the index should hold through an ordinary correction, he said.
The turnover-linked businesses, he said, face two risks the current prices do not fully carry. The first is regulation: cash turnover already dipped and F&O growth was sluggish in FY26 after the derivatives curbs; the second is reflexivity: a 14 per cent Nifty drawdown without retail capitulation is the base case so far, but a deeper fall that raises SIP stoppages would hit turnover and AUM at the same time.
But a recent Phillip Capital note reinforces its bullishness on the broking industry. It initiated coverage on Groww and Anand Rathi with 'Buy' ratings in a September 30 report as it expects these two names to be best positioned to capture the industry's structural shift from transaction-led brokerage to a diversified, recurring-revenue financial-platform model.
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