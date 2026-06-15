Capital Market stocks: HDFC AMC, MOFSL, Nuvama rally up to 6%; here's why

Capital market related stocks today

Shares of capital market related companies including exchange platforms, asset management companies (AMCs) and stock broking rallied up to 6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade amid a sharp surge in equities as reports suggested that the United States and Iran reached an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

At 11:00 AM; the Nifty Capital Market index was up 2.5 per cent, as compared to 1.6 per cent rise in the Nifty 50

The capital market index hit an intra-day high of 5,505.55. In the past two trading days, the index surged 6.5 per cent, and hit a 52-week high of 5,697.10 on May 27, 2026.

ALSO READ: Vedanta 4 demerged stocks debut: Aluminium shines; oil & gas, power slip HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC), Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Nuvama Wealth Management surged 6 per cent each on the NSE in intra-day deals. Angel One, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Nippon Life India Asset Management, Computer Age Management Services, BSE, Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) and 360 One Wam from the index were up in the range of 3 per cent to 5 per cent. Why Nifty Capital Market index soared 7% in 2 days? Indian equity markets kicked off the week's first trading session on a strong note on Monday, buoyed by favourable global cues and a sharp correction in crude oil prices after reports suggested that the United States and Iran reached an agreement aimed at ending the conflict that had unsettled the Middle East for more than three months.

The benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 1,293 points, or 1,71 per cent, to 76,821 levels, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 388 points, or 1.64 per cent, to 24,011 in early trade on Monday, June 15, 2026. With the dawn of peace in West Asia, hopefully, and the consequent sharp correction in Brent crude to below $84 in early trade, the prospects for the Indian economy and stock market have turned for the better. The GDP growth rate and CPI inflation projections for FY 27 can be revised in this changed scenario to 6.9 per cent and 4.6 per cent respectively. This will have positive implications for the stock market, said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

Q4FY26 review: Another strong quarter Capital market companies under Kotak Institutional Securities coverage delivered 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue and 19 per cent earnings growth in the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), led by a strong show by brokers and MTM hit for AMCs. The April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) trends augur well for AMCs in terms of flows and returns, whereas activity indicators for brokers suggest moderation off a strong Q4FY26 base. The recent rally (20-60 per cent for AMCs and brokers) leaves limited upside across stocks, said the brokerage firm in its sector report.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Retail stock brokers exited FY2026 on a strong note, with Q4 order activity rebounding sharply (Groww F&O orders up 27 per cent QoQ; Angel One total orders up 13 per cent QoQ), driving revenue acceleration and margin expansion. The growth narrative is shifting from client acquisition to order intensity and MTF scale-up. Non-broking monetization is gaining traction, with Groww leveraging its 15 per cent SIP market share and early-stage wealth offering (Groww Prime) and Angel One scaling credit distribution and its wealth offering; together these are expected to increase the share of non-broking revenues over FY2027-29E, it added.

Sector outlook Indian markets saw a steep correction in March 2026 due to geo-political tensions rising from the West Asia conflict. On its impact at domestic macros – fiscal deficit is under control and the demand environment is robust. However, the probability of inflation inching up is high due to spiraling crude prices. The rupee also depreciated. However, India’s long-term macro environment continues to remain sound. Rupee depreciation boosts service exports, which can cushion India’s external balances from supply-side shocks. The estimated growth rate, despite being revised downwards due to the West-Asia conflict, will still be relatively higher than other major economies, said ICICI Prudential AMC in its FY26 annual report.

The Triple Multiplier Effect — the powerful convergence of rising high networth individual (HNI) participation, asset appreciation and incremental income-led savings, fuels the compelling long-term outlook for wealth management in India. Financialisation of savings continues to accelerate, and investor behavior is undergoing a structural shift toward portfolio-led, goal-oriented investing. Beyond large cities, Angel One in its FY26 annual report said the company see growing momentum in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, where affluent investors are increasingly transitioning toward financial assets. While global uncertainties persist, India’s strong domestic fundamentals and continued policy support, position the financial ecosystem for sustained, technology-led growth, the company said.