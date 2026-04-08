BSE, HDFC AMC, Nippon AMC jump upto 11% as US-Iran ceasefire sparks rally

BSE, NAM-India, Nuvama, CDSL, HDFC AMC shares rally today

Capital market-related stocks were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, rising up to 11 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Investors were seen buying shares of stock broking companies, asset management companies (AMCs), and stock exchanges after a two-week ceasefire in Iran war fuelled risk appetite across global markets.

Besides, HDFC AMC shares rallied 8.6 per cent, BSE share price 8.3 per cent, Motilal Oswal Financial Services shares 7.4 per cent, Groww shares 7.3 per cent, and CDSL share price 7 per cent in the intraday trade.

At 11:58 AM, the Nifty Capital Markets index was near the day’s high level of 4,800, up 5.8 per cent. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Among individual stocks, Angel One, 360One WAM, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, ICICI AMC, CAMS, UTI AMC, Kfin Tech, IEX, MCX, and Anand Rathi Wealth were up in the range of 1 per cent to 5.7 per cent at the same time. The Nifty50 index, meanwhile, was up 3.5 per cent at 23,930 levels. Why are capital market stocks rising today? Capital market stock rose in trade on Wednesday, April 8, after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, halting hostilities in the war-hit West Asian region.

While Iran said it will allow safe passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, Trump said Washington finds Tehran's 10-point plan a workable basis for negotiation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also supported the US-brokered ceasefire with Iran but added that it does not apply to fighting with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Analysts see the ceasefire as first signs of peace restoring in the region. Further, they expect the development to rekindle risk-on sentiment among investors even as they remain watchful of how the US, Israel, and Iran will take forward the ceasefire after two weeks.

“The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the two-week ceasefire have clearly taken away the immediate worst-case risk for global markets, especially considering that nearly 20 per cent of global oil supply flows through this route,” said Viram Shah, co-Founder and CEO, Vested Finance. The current market move, however, is less about a structural improvement and more about unwinding extreme risk positioning. The key from here, he said, will be whether the ceasefire evolves into a more durable agreement. “Until then, markets are likely to remain event-driven, with the potential for equally sharp repricing across oil, inflation expectations, and risk assets if tensions escalate again,” he added.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments added that the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran has “dramatically altered the near-term market scenario”. “The crash in Brent crude to $95 following the ceasefire will again turn the market bullish. This ceasefire, particularly the agreed reopening of Hormuz Strait, will embolden the bulls to charge again, aided by the fair market valuations,” he added. Capital market stocks: Q4FY26 results expectations According to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, broking companies and exchanges may outperform other capital market companies exposed to market levels (AMCs, wealth and RTAs) when the pack releases its March quarter results.

Mark-to-market (MTM) pressure, it said, should lead to weaker reported profitability across AMCs despite stable retail flows, with relatively better AUM growth at IPRU, Nippon and HDFC AMC. “CAMS should outperform Kfin Tech on most metrics. 360One WAM, meanwhile, will likely report sequentially weaker results due to MTM and lower transaction income, while brokers benefit from strong retail activity. Groww is likely to report the strongest quarter among companies under coverage,” it said. The brokerage said AMCs may see a sharp decline in net profit in Q4FY26, on a sequential basis, reflecting the MTM impact on the investment book (10-15 per cent of the investment book is in equity funds).