Disclaimer: This article is written by Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research Desk. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Indian capital markets witnessed a mixed performance in October 2026, with heightened market volatility driving a sharp increase in derivatives activity, while cash market participation remained subdued. Total average daily turnover (ADTO) increased 30 per cent month-on-month to ₹510 trillion, supported by a 30 per cent rise in futures and options (F&O) turnover, whereas cash ADTO declined around 1 per cent m-o-m to ₹1,243 billion. Retail participation in derivatives remained strong, with retail F&O premium ADTO rising 29 per cent m-o-m to ₹705 billion. In contrast, retail cash ADTO declined 6 per cent m-o-m to ₹427 billion, indicating a continued shift towards derivative trading amid volatile market conditions.

Exchange-level trends reflected improving competition in the derivatives segment. BSE's share in options notional turnover increased to 48.7 per cent in October from 42.1 per cent in September, while its share in options premium ADTO improved to around 33 per cent from 31 per cent. NSE continued to dominate the cash market, retaining a 92 per cent market share. The increase in options activity highlights the growing contribution of derivatives to overall market turnover, although sustained volatility remains a key driver of current trading volumes. Commodity markets recorded a new peak in activity, with MCX volumes rising 20 per cent m-o-m to ₹363.9 trillion in October, up 139 per cent y-o-y. Growth was primarily driven by a 22 per cent increase in options notional volumes, while options ADTO rose 28 per cent m-o-m, led by higher activity in gold, silver, natural gas and base metals. However, commodity futures ADTO declined around 22 per cent m-o-m, reflecting lower participation across bullion, base metals and energy contracts. Despite higher options notional volumes, the premium-to-notional ratio moderated to 0.72 per cent from 0.92 per cent in September, resulting in a 5 per cent m-o-m decline in options premium to ₹2.5 trillion.

On the investor participation front, demat account additions improved to 3.4 million in October from 2.9 million in September, indicating continued expansion of the retail investor base. However, primary market activity moderated, with 17 IPO listings during the month compared with 30 in the previous month, aggregating ₹454.15 billion. Mutual fund assets under management declined 2 per cent m-o-m to ₹85.2 trillion, while equity AUM fell 3 per cent to ₹49.7 trillion. SIP contributions remained relatively stable, declining 1 per cent m-o-m to ₹322 billion; however, equity scheme inflows dropped 14 per cent m-o-m to ₹330 billion, reflecting a more cautious investor approach amid market volatility.

Overall, market volatility supported strong growth in derivatives and commodity trading volumes, while cash market activity and mutual fund equity inflows remained weak. Although elevated trading activity could benefit exchanges and market intermediaries in the near term, the sustainability of growth will depend on stable market conditions and continued retail participation. For asset management companies, a recovery in equity inflows, alongside resilient SIP contributions and stable mutual fund flows, will remain important growth drivers over the medium term. NAM-INDIA – TP: ₹1,200 NAM’s long-term growth prospects remain supported by its strong retail franchise, resilient SIP flows, digital adoption and market share gains. Expansion across alternative investment funds and GIFT City, alongside continued investments in technology, distribution and product diversification, should strengthen revenue visibility despite near-term cost pressures. NAM’s 2QFY27 operating revenue grew 21 per cent y-o-y to ₹8 billion, while Ebitda increased 25 per cent to ₹5.4 billion, with margins expanding to 67.5 per cent. PAT declined 6 per cent y-o-y to ₹3.2 billion, missing estimates by 20 per cent due to a one-off ₹968 million SEBI settlement. We remain constructive on NAM’s long-term outlook, underpinned by sustained SIP momentum, diversified investment flows and a growing alternatives franchise. However, elevated operating expenses, ESOP charges and near-term AIF investments could moderate earnings conversion despite healthy core operating performance.