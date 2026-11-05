Capital Markets index soars 4%; MOFSL, Groww, 360 ONE, BSE zoom up to 7%

Nifty Capital Markets index movement

Shares of capital market-related companies including stock broking and allied services, exchange and data platforms and asset management companies (AMCs) continued their upward movement with the Nifty Capital Markets index soaring 4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange ( NSE ) in Thursday’s intraday deals on expectations of an improvement in the business outlook.

At 10:40 AM, the Nifty Capital Markets index was the top gainer among thematic indices, up 4 per cent, compared to a 1.73 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. The capital markets index hit an intraday high of 5,619.15 on the NSE. The index hit a record high of 5,697.10 on May 27, 2026.

In the past four trading days, the Nifty Capital Markets index outperformed by surging 9.5 per cent, against a 6 per cent rally in the benchmark index. Among individual stocks, share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services ( MOFSL ) soared 7 per cent to ₹1,087. It quoted close to its all-time high of ₹1,090.25 touched on October 7, 2026. 360 ONE WAM and Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of stock broking platform Groww, were up 6 per cent each, while Nippon Life India Asset Management, HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC), BSE and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC were up 5 per cent each.

Why have capital market-related stocks outperformed the market? ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 1,400, Nifty tops 24,300; Nifty Auto gains over 3% Last month, the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) revised the Closing Auction Session (CAS) framework, addressing key concerns surrounding the derivatives settlement. The regulator announced a change in trading timings and the methodology for determining settlement prices of stock and index derivatives contracts. SEBI changed the methodology to compute the settlement price of index derivatives on expiry day, as proposed in the September 2026 consultation paper, to the volume-weighted average price (VWAP), effective December 7, 2026. This should reduce expiry-day volatility under the CAS, benefiting brokers whose orders remain below pre-CAS levels. With premium turnover for exchanges back to pre-CAS levels, earnings upside may be limited, analysts at Jefferies said in a report.

Further, the reported recommendation by SEBI to reconsider the 12.5 per cent Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) is a constructive step toward enhancing the global competitiveness of Indian equities, according to analysts. Meanwhile, Indian exchanges combine durable liquidity moats, strong operating leverage and superior growth with greater transaction and regulatory sensitivity. Regulation reinforces entry barriers and limits liquidity fragmentation but also constrains monetization and commercial flexibility,” analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said. Indian exchanges deserve a premium over global peers given their superior growth, margins and returns, but further rerating will depend on building broader transactional revenue sources and a higher share of recurring revenues.