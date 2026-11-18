Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. continued to fall for the third straight session on Wednesday after the US FDA classified the Gummidipoondi facility as OAI. Notably, an OAI classification indicates that the FDA believes the inspection findings warrant regulatory action. From Friday’s close, the stock is down 13.23 per cent.

The company's counter at 11:46 AM was trading 7.2 per cent lower at ₹2,085 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 0.60 per cent at 25,439.15. In intraday trade, the stock fell 7.7 per cent to touch the day's low at ₹2,072 per share.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) unannounced inspection of Caplin Steriles' injectable and ophthalmic manufacturing facility located at Gummidipoondi between August 13, 2026, and August 21, 2026 which concluded with 10 observations that were procedural in nature, the US FDA has now determined that the inspection classification of the Caplin Steriles Limited facility is Official Action Indicated”

The company, however, added that there is no material impact on the Company's financials or operations due to the said action. Caplin Steriles Limited, located at Gummidipoondi, Tamil Nadu (also known as CP-IV), is one of Caplin’s key facilities for its regulated-market expansion and plays a central role in its strategy to move towards higher-value sterile injectables, ophthalmics and complex formulations. The facility has undergone multiple US FDA inspections. Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, said that Caplin Point is going through a corrective phase in a lower highs and lower lows formation after hitting an all-time high in September 2026. The immediate supports are placed around the ₹2,040-₹2,000 zone, which is the confluence zone of its 2-year exponential moving average and price supports. “It might take a halt around the mentioned support zone, although the chart structure has turned bearish, and a breach below the mentioned support zone might instigate selling pressure,” he said.