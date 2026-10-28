Carlsberg India files updated IPO prospectus for 86.42 million shares

Danish brewer Carlsberg's India unit moved closer to a public listing as it filed an ​updated draft prospectus for an initial public ​offering late on Tuesday.

This is the first public IPO ‌prospectus from Carlsberg India, which had confidentially filed papers for the planned offering in July. India's markets regulator approved it earlier this month.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale of 86.42 million shares, the draft prospectus dated October 27 showed.

The move adds to a string of multinational companies turning to Indian equity markets to monetise their investments, rather than raise fresh ‌capital. Hyundai Motor and LG Electronics have both pursued stake sales via Indian IPOs, attracted by relatively richer market valuations.