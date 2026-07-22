Carnelian Asset Management gets MF licence; Nippon Life Q1 profit jumps 27%

Carnelian Asset Management receives MF licence

Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors on Wednesday announced receiving approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch its mutual fund business. The firm plans to offer both active and passive funds. "(The MF licence will allow the firm) to cater to a broader investor base, offering reliable investment solutions based on active as well as passive strategies through equity, debt and hybrid products," the company said in a release. Founded in 2019 by Vikas Khemani, Manoj Bahety and Swati Khemani, the firm currently manages over Rs 18,300 crore across PMS, AIFs and offshore investment strategies.