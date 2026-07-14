CarTrade zooms 70% since June, hits 6-month high; UBS sees more upside

CarTrade Tech share price movement

Share price of CarTrade Tech (CarTrade) hit a six-month high at ₹2,949.35, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals on expectations of strong earnings going forward. Brokerage firm UBS initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and target price of ₹4,000 per share.

Currently, CarTrade quotes at its highest level since January 1, 2026. It hit an all-time high of ₹3,291.35 on November 17, 2025. Since June 2026, the stock price of CarTrade zoomed 70 per cent from a level of ₹1,737.30 on the BSE. It bounced back 94 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,522.85 touched on March 2, 2026.

OLX India and IDFC FIRST Bank partner to launch used-car loans CarTrade is one of the world’s largest digital automotive ecosystems and India’s leading online marketplace company. Through platforms including CarWale, BikeWale, Shriram Automall and OLX India, the company serves over 80 million monthly unique users, with over 95 per cent of its traffic generated organically. On June 28, 2026, OLX India, one of India’s leading online classifieds marketplaces and part of CarTrade, announced its partnership with IDFC FIRST Bank to launch a used-car loan offering for OLX India users. OLX India engages with approximately 3 million used-car sellers and 20 million used-car buyers annually across its platforms. The offering is designed to make used-car financing more relevant, accessible and aligned with the needs of digital-first customers.

India’s used-car market is entering a strong growth phase, driven by rising demand for affordable mobility, increasing digital discovery and growing consumer preference for value-led vehicle ownership. The market crossed nearly 5.9 million annual transactions and is projected to approach 9.5 million transactions by 2030, representing a 4-5 lakh-crore transaction opportunity. With CarTrade Tech’s consumer marketplaces hosting more than 63 per cent of India’s online used-car listings, OLX India is well positioned to help unlock the next phase of growth in this ecosystem. UBS initiates coverage on CarTrade with 'Buy' rating CarTrade's asset light model offers significant operating leverage. Analysts at UBS expect margins to expand from 33 per cent in FY26 (9 per cent in FY23) to 47 per cent by FY30E vs 50-60 per cent for global peers. They initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and price target of ₹4,000.