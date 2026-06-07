Cash market turnover at 22-month high in May; derivatives volumes subdued

Trading activity in the equity cash segment climbed to a 22-month high in May, even as derivatives volumes remained largely unchanged, highlighting a divergence in investor participation.

Market participants attributed the rise in cash market activity to continued strength in mid- and small-cap stocks, while derivatives trading remained subdued amid regulatory curbs and uncertain market conditions.

Average daily turnover (ADTV) in the cash segment across the NSE and BSE rose 5.7 per cent month-on-month to ₹1.52 trillion in May — the most since June 2024. In contrast, ADTV in the futures and options (F&O) segment was largely flat at ₹485.9 trillion, 8 per cent below their peak level of ₹165 trillion in June 2024.