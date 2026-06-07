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Cash market turnover at 22-month high in May; derivatives volumes subdued

Cash market turnover hit a 22-month high in May, driven by strong mid- and small-cap participation, while derivatives volumes stayed muted amid regulatory curbs

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Market participants attributed the rise in cash market activity to continued strength in mid- and small-cap stocks
Sundar Sethuraman
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2026 | 10:26 PM IST
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Trading activity in the equity cash segment climbed to a 22-month high in May, even as derivatives volumes remained largely unchanged, highlighting a divergence in investor participation. 
 
Market participants attributed the rise in cash market activity to continued strength in mid- and small-cap stocks, while derivatives trading remained subdued amid regulatory curbs and uncertain market conditions. 
 
Average daily turnover (ADTV) in the cash segment across the NSE and BSE rose 5.7 per cent month-on-month to ₹1.52 trillion in May — the most since June 2024. In contrast, ADTV in the futures and options (F&O) segment was largely flat at ₹485.9 trillion, 8 per cent below their peak level of ₹165 trillion in June 2024. 
 
In May, the Nifty 50 fell 1.9 per cent during the month, while broader market Nifty Midcap 100 gained 3.2 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 0.7 per cent. "The rise in cash volumes suggests investors continued deploying capital into select pockets of the market, even as benchmark indices consolidated," said a market participant. 
 
The lack of growth in derivatives turnover reflects the combined impact of higher securities transaction tax (STT) introduced recently, and a series of regulatory measures rolled out over the past year, including larger contract sizes, stricter margin requirements and the one-exchange-one weekly expiry framework. 
        

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First Published: Jun 07 2026 | 10:26 PM IST

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