Home / Markets / News / CCL Products, Titagarh Rail are top trading picks by Sharekhan for May 28

CCL Products, Titagarh Rail are top trading picks by Sharekhan for May 28

Titagarh Rail has been in a medium term uptrend. After a sharp run up the stock has been consolidating in a range and has formed a Triangle pattern on the hourly time frame chart.

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market
Web Exclusive
Jatin Gedia Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 6:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
CCL Products
 
CCL Products was in a downtrend and corrected ~20 per cent from the highs of Rs 690 to Rs 550. The correction was a five wave decline. On the weekly charts the stock formed a Hammer pattern after a sharp decline. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The candlestick pattern suggests a trend reversal. The Daily Momentum indicator has triggered a positive crossover which is a Buy signal. 

The upmove has been accompanied with above average volume suggesting strong hands getting into the stock. We expect the stock to retrace and target levels of Rs 620 – 636. 

A stop loss of Rs 578 should be maintained for the long positions.

Titagarh Rail Systems

The stock has been in a medium term uptrend. After a sharp run up the stock has been consolidating in a range and has formed a Triangle pattern on the hourly time frame chart. A triangle pattern is a Trend continuation pattern and we expect it to breakout on the upside. 

The pattern target is placed at Rs 1,350 with potential to stretch towards Rs 1,425 as well. Stop loss should be maintained at Rs 1,190 for the long positions. 

The hourly momentum indicator is also suggesting that it could start a new cycle on the upside. Thus, the stock presents a favourable risk reward ratio at current levels

(Jatin Gedia is a technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. Views expressed are his own)

Also Read

Titagarh Rail Systems shares zoom 9% on stellar Q4 earnings; profits rise

Nifty50 trend bullish; Nocil, GSFC top technical calls for December 20

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 7: Nykaa, ONGC, UPL, Britannia, Biocon, Paytm

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 8: Banks, Auto, Zomato, Adani Ports, LIC, TCP

Telcos collaborate with tech partners to curb unwanted calls, messages

Nifty Fin Svcs, PSU Bank may turn bullish soon, say charts; check levels

Buy & Sell: Top three picks by Anand Rathi for May 28; check target prices

Modi's return will power defence, infra stocks: Motilal Oswal's Agrawal

Rise in related-party transactions outpaces sales growth, shows data

Valuations may offset Q4 show, growth outlook for Divi's Laboratories

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Stock callsStock CallStocks callsBSE NSE equityBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexNifty50BSE MidCap BSE SmallCapS&P BSE SensexBSE SensexMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYStocks to buy todayCCL ProductsTitagarh Wagons

First Published: May 28 2024 | 6:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story