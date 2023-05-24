Ceat hits over 5-year high; zooms 42% so far this May on strong Q4 results

Thus far in the month of May, Ceat has outperformed the market by surging 42 per cent, as compared to 1.6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Drop in raw material prices and maintaining product realization helped in the expansion of gross margins and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margins by 422 bps during Q4FY23.
Ceat crossed an important milestone of Rs 10,000 crore of revenue during the course of the Q4FY23 and ended the financial year with revenue of Rs 11,263 crore. The company delivered a strong growth of 21 per cent in FY23, contributed by both volume and price.
The growth during the year was largely driven by OEMs and specialty & passenger category tyres. On exports, Ceat said it continue to face pressure as a result of the global economic headwinds, largely spurred by the ongoing war and the currency devaluation.
However, the management said the company has begun to see some recovery in exports and the replacement market, especially in the commercial category. The management is hopeful that the coming quarters will see further uptick in growth, as commodity prices remain stable, and the global inflation slows down.
Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher raised its EPS estimates by 10 per cent each for FY24/25, to factor in strong beat on margins led by lower commodity costs (8-9 per cent lower QoQ) and management commentary.
In Q4FY23, CEAT’s revenue was helped by volume growth of 7 per cent QoQ, however, blended realizations were lower QoQ due to mix and discount. Raw material basket was lower by 8-9 per cent QoQ (gets passed on to clients with one quarter lag) and helped EBITDA margin to grow by 560bps, the brokerage firm said in result udpdate.
In the near-term, impact on export volumes, moderation in growth and higher interest costs may put pressure on profitability. Yet correction in commodity cost coupled with cost control would aid margin expansion, in our view, it added. The stock is however trading above brokerage firm’s target price of Rs 1,800 per share.