Cemindia Projects hits 20% upper circuit in weak market; here's why

Cemindia Projects shares touched 20 per cent upper circuit on BSE at ₹814.55 per share in an otherwise weak market. However, at 11:03 AM, Ceindia Projects’ share price pared some gains and was trading 18.96 per cent higher at ₹807.5 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.38 per cent at 76,427.27.

The company reported its Q4FY26 numbers on Wednesday after market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26) , the company posted a 113 per cent increase in net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹314.9 crore, as compared to ₹333.4 crore a year ago. Its revenue came in at ₹2,973.49 crore, as compared to ₹2,532.34 crore a year ago, up 17.4 per cent.

Cemindia’s total expenses stood at ₹2,715,52 crore, as compared to ₹2,391,23 crore Y-o-Y, and its total income stood at ₹3,065,77 crore, as compared to ₹2,547.87 crore a year ago. Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹450 crore, as compared to ₹271 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda margin stood at 15.1 per cent, as against 10.7 per cent a year ago. ALSO READ: Stock market holiday: Are NSE, BSE open or closed on May 1? find out here The company secured new contracts worth ₹14,821 crore in FY26, according to its filing.

Cemindia Projects has a legacy stretching back to 1931, when The Cementation Company Limited of the United Kingdom established a branch in India to undertake grouting and drilling works for hydraulic structures. Incorporated as an Indian entity in 1978 under the name Cemindia Company Limited, the company has undergone several name changes reflecting successive changes in ownership — Trafalgar House Construction India Limited (1994), Kvaerner Cementation India Limited (1998), Skanska Cementation India Limited (2001), and ITD Cementation India Limited (2005) — as global engineering conglomerates acquired and divested their stakes over the decades. In May 2025, Renew Exim DMCC, an Adani Group entity, became the new promoter of the company, which has since been renamed Cemindia Projects Limited. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company's financial position and accelerate its growth trajectory by leveraging Adani Group's extensive infrastructure ecosystem spanning ports, airports, energy, transport, logistics, and data centres.