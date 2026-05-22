Central Bank of India OFS fully subscribed; Qatar Holding sells 0.4% stake

Central Bank of India OFS fully subscribed

The Rs 2,250 crore share sale by the government in Central Bank of India saw bids exceed the shares on offer. According to stock exchange data, the offer for sale (OFS) received bids for nearly 77 million shares from institutional investors against 72.4 million shares on offer. Another 7.2 million shares reserved for retail investors will be auctioned on Monday. The floor price for the OFS was Rs 31. Shares of Central Bank fell nearly 8 per cent in secondary market trading to end at Rs 31.23. Prior to the sale, the government held an 89.27 per cent stake in the lender. This will now fall to 81.27 per cent.