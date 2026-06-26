Central Bank of India to ONGC: Right time to invest in high payout stocks

In the last five years, the total dividend payout, including share buyback, by listed companies in India has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 per cent. Listed companies paid around ₹5.06 trillion to their shareholders in
financial year (FY26), up from ₹2.87 trillion five years ago in FY21.
This translated into a dividend yield of just 1.3 per cent in FY26, which seems minuscule considering daily fluctuations in the share price of companies. However, many high dividend paying companies currently offer dividend yields of 4 per cent or higher. In other words, investors can easily create a portfolio that can give them annual dividend income of ₹5,000 for an investment of ₹1 lakh in the first year itself. This dividend yield compares favourably with current rental yields on real estate