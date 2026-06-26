Central Bank of India to ONGC: Right time to invest in high payout stocks

Investment in equities is mostly focused on capital gains or wealth generation, but equities can also be a good source of alternative income for investors. A portfolio of high dividend paying stocks can become a source of consistent annual cash flow for investors. This cash flow is expected to grow in line with corporate earnings, and even faster if companies raise the payout ratio. Equity investment for dividend also reduces investors’ anxiety about short-term volatility in stock prices. If the annual dividend income from one’s portfolio is reasonable, there is much less temptation to sell stocks to raise cash, or exit from poorly performing companies.

This translated into a dividend yield of just 1.3 per cent in FY26, which seems minuscule considering daily fluctuations in the share price of companies. However, many high dividend paying companies currently offer dividend yields of 4 per cent or higher. In other words, investors can easily create a portfolio that can give them annual dividend income of ₹5,000 for an investment of ₹1 lakh in the first year itself. This dividend yield compares favourably with current rental yields on real estate

In the last five years, the total dividend payout, including share buyback, by listed companies in India has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 per cent. Listed companies paid around ₹5.06 trillion to their shareholders in

investment or bank fixed deposits.

Besides, these high dividend paying stocks are also likely to provide capital appreciation, as their share price rises

in line with growth in their earnings and dividend payout.

On the flip side, there has been a slowdown in dividend payout in the last two years, after a dividend boom in the post-Covid-19 period. This is largely due to a cut in payout ratio, as many high payers are now conserving cash either for capex or rainy days. The current slowdown in payout provides the right opportunity to accumulate high dividend paying stocks.