CG Power, Apollo Hospitals among 3 stock ideas by Axis Direct

Analysts at Axis Direct recommend a buy on Apollo Hospitals, Amber Enterprises and CG Power in their weekly stock picks, for a potential upside up to 19 per cent.

Axis Direct picks CG Power, Apollo Hospitals, and Amber Enterprises for up to 19% upside in the next 3-4 weeks. | Image: Wikimedia Commons