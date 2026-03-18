These 3 stocks delivered 100x returns in 6 years; what tech charts say?

CG Power trades up 156-fold from March 2020 low; Whereas, PG Electroplast and Transformers & Rectifiers despite 50% fall from Jan 2025 high, quote 100-times higher on a six-year period, show charts.

CG Power, PGEL, TARIL: Technical outlook on stocks that rose over 100-fold in last six years.