CGD stocks MGL, IGL trade mixed after price hike; here's what analyst says

In contrast, Indraprastha Gas (IGL) shares dropped 2.2 per cent to trade at ₹155.80, while GAIL (India) slipped 0.6 per cent to quote at ₹162.40. CNG price hike

Separately, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre. This is the first revision in retail prices in four years.Deven Choksey, MD of DRChoksey FinServ, said that the hike in prices directly affects the public transportation and therefore a spike in other items prices cannot be ruled out in the coming days. "This hike is also the beginning of the first price hike unless we see some moderation in crude oil prices. This could be the first increase and prices may rise further, which will likely have a noticeable impact on inflation," he said.

The CNG price hike announcement follows a sharp rise in wholesale inflation in April. As per data, the wholesale price inflation shot up to a 42-month high of 8.3 per cent on the back of a spike in energy prices on account of disruptions caused by the West Asia war.

Earlier this week, milk prices were also increased by Amul and Mother Dairy. Any rise in the prices of essential commodities will have impact on household savings, he said, and will reduces the spending power.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty tops 23,800; Nifty Oil & Gas down post price hike "We have already seen milk producers like Amul increase prices, and other food commodity prices may also go up. So, inflation is likely to show its nasty face again," he said.

As for whether the current hike is sufficient, he said that "it is not enough for companies and this seems more like a temporary relief measure".