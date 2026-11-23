Chalet Hotels shares extended their gains for a third consecutive session on Monday, following the company's investor day meeting. The stock opened higher at ₹830 and advanced further to hit an intraday high of ₹850.50, gaining nearly 3 per cent. As of 11:15 AM, Chalet Hotels shares were trading 2.5 per cent higher at ₹845.15, outperforming the broader market. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 1 per cent at 25,525. Chalet Hotels' expansion plan Today's gains in Chalet Hotels shares were buoyed after the company's investor day meet wherein the management reiterated its roadmap to scale up its hospitality portfolio to 5,425 keys from 3,389 keys over the next five years, supplemented by a measured 1 million sq ft addition to its commercial portfolio. The expansion entails an aggressive capex outlay of ₹35 billion over FY27–29, to be funded through internal accruals.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 900 pts, Nifty below 25,600; Rupee weakens beyond 93/$ Robust margin profile Alongside the planned expansion, according to a JM Financial report, the operating mix could see a gradual shift towards its owned brand and franchising arrangements -- ATHIVA scaling up 4x to 1,205 keys (22 per cent of the portfolio) and franchise keys (Taj Delhi Airport & Hyatt Regency Airoli) coming online (12 per cent). The management highlighted the company’s track record of improving returns, robust margin profile and balance sheet strength. RoCE has improved to 16.6 per cent in FY26 from 11.1 per cent in FY20. Hospitality Ebitda margin at 45.6 per cent remains well ahead of its peers, the brokerage noted.

Chalet Hotels' net debt/Ebitda has also moderated to 2x from 4.6x in FY20, providing sufficient headroom to fund the growth plans, analysts said. The brokerage sees the delivery of Taj Delhi Airport and CIGNUS Powai Tower II (completion in Q4FY27) as the key execution milestones in FY28. Meanwhile, the management expects substantial improvement in H2FY27, underpinned by recovering corporate demand, which should help the business hotels in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, ramp up occupancy at Vashi and Powai, and a robust wedding and MICE calendar. Chalet Hotels share price target JM Financial has retained its estimates on Chalet Hotels with a 'Buy' rating and kept its target price unchanged at ₹1,120. The target implies a 36 per cent upside from the previous close of ₹824. Chalet Hotels gets 'Buy' from Axis Direct

Another brokerage, Axis Direct, has called Chalet Hotels its pick of the month, saying domestic demand remains strong while leisure assets are seeing a healthy ramp-up, with the resorts portfolio delivering 33.8 per cent Y-o-Y RevPAR growth in Q2FY27. Despite disruptions to international travel amid the West Asia crisis, the outlook for H2 remains positive, supported by a favourable wedding season and increasing MICE activity. The brokerage has recommended a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹906. Chalet Hotels is a leading owner, developer, and asset manager of high-end hotels, primarily operating in key metro cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune. The company’s portfolio comprises luxury and upper upscale hotels managed by renowned global brands like Marriott, Westin, and Four Points.