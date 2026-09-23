Chandan Taparia bets on Sona BLW, Bandhan Bk; sees Nifty support at 23,200

Stocks to buy: Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bandhan Bank and Sona BLW Precision Forgings.

Stocks to buy today: Market outlook, stock recommendations by Motilal Oswal on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.