Chandan Taparia bets on Sona BLW, Bandhan Bk; sees Nifty support at 23,200

Disclaimer: This article is written by Chandan Taparia, head derivatives & technicals, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
Nifty outlook for Wednesday
The Nifty index opened on a flattish note and remained in a sideways to negative trend throughout Tuesday's session. The index attempted to inch towards 23,500 zones in the first hour but failed to hold at higher levels and fell to 23,285 zones. It formed a bearish candle on the daily frame indicating selling at higher levels but continues forming higher highs from the last four session. Now it has to cross and hold above 23,400 zones for an up move towards 23,500 then 23,600 zones while a hold below the same could see weakness towards 23,200 then 23,100 zones. On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 23,500 then 23,400 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 23,000 then 23,300 strike. Call writing is seen at 23,400 then 23,500 strike while Put writing is seen at 23,400 then 22,800 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 22,900 to 23,900 zones while an immediate range between 23,200 to 23,700 levels.
View on Bank Nifty
Bank Nifty index opened on a flattish note and extended the momentum towards 56,650 zones in the initial hour of the session. However it failed to hold at higher zones and drifted to 56,100 levels in the latter part of the session. It formed a bearish candle on daily scale as selling pressure is seen at higher zones and it negated the formation of higher lows after six sessions. Now it has to cross and hold above 56,250 zones for a bounce towards 56,500 then 56,750 zones while a hold below the same could see some weakness towards 56,000 then 55,750 levels.
Bandhan Bank, Sona BLW top stock ideas by Motilal Oswal
Buy BANDHAN BANK CMP 184 | SL ₹178 | TGT ₹195 Stock has given a rounding bottom breakout above the ₹180 zone and is holding well above the breakout level. It has formed a strong bullish candle and has been forming higher highs over the last four sessions, indicating sustained buying momentum. The RSI is positively placed and inching higher, further supporting the bullish setup and potential for further upside. Buy SONACOM (Sona BLW) CMP ₹809 | SL ₹780 | TGT ₹860 Stock is in an overall uptrend and continues to respect its 50-DEMA, indicating sustained buying interest on dips. It is now on the verge of a range breakout above ₹820 zones. Sustaining above this level could trigger a fresh up move above ₹840 zone which would mark a move towards new life highs.