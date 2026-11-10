Chennai Petroleum Corp to M&M: Brokerages' Diwali picks for Samvat 2083

next year, supported by continued FPI buying and earnings growth. The Sensex has delivered a compound annual growth rate of 9.66 per cent over the past 12 Samvat years, from October 22, 2014, to November 6, 2026.

The index’s underlying earnings per share is forecast to rise 13 per cent over the next 12 months, to around ₹4,440 from ₹3,933 on November 9, 2026, based on Bloomberg’s blended one-year forward estimate. This would exceed the 7.3 per cent growth recorded over the previous 12 months. The projections imply a one-year forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 20.8x for the Sensex in November 2027, marginally above its current trailing P/E of 20.6x.