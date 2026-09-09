Chennai Petroleum, MRPL, Oil India rise up to 5% as crude price nears $100

The Nifty Oil & Gas index defied market weakness on Wednesday and traded positive. As of 11 AM, the index was up 0.25 per cent, compared with a decline of 0.40 per cent in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

However, shares of oil marketing companies were trading on a flat note. Indian Oil shares traded 0.40 per cent higher at ₹134.90, while BPCL and HPCL shares slipped 0.10 per cent each to trade at ₹303.75 and ₹346.50, respectively.

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Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities said that this appears to be a temporary upmove and sustained buying is unlikely to continue. Because high oil prices temporarily bolster refining margins and short-term financials, speculative buying interest may result in another 3 to 5 per cent upside in the near term.