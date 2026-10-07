Chennai Petroleum, MRPL shares defy market weakness, gain up to 6%

Notably, oil prices rose as the market weighed supply constraints from a storm heading towards US oil-producing regions and attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabia against increased supplies of West Asian crude.

Brent futures rose 93 cents, or ​0.92 per cent, to $101.51 a barrel by 0022 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 82 cents, or 0.92 per cent, ‌to $90.25. READ MORE

On the bourses around 9:40 AM, Chennai Petroleum shares gained 5.5 per cent to trade at ₹1,479, while MRPL shares surged 3.5 per cent to quote at ₹180.40 on the NSE.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.71 per cent at 22,615. Analysts said that upstream players and standalone refiners will outperform in the second quarter on firm crude realisations and strong transport fuel cracks, supporting realised GRMs despite a softening headline Singapore benchmark. ALSO READ: Titan shares crash 4% on slower-than-expected jewellery growth in Q2 Notably, the price of Brent crude for the September quarter averaged $90.9/bbl, up $22.8 Y-o-Y. It was, however, down $5.7 Q-o-Q. "The Upstream companies are set to post strong operating profits, supported by firm crude net realisations amid ongoing geopolitical conflict in the Middle East," YES Securities said in a note.

Dhaval Popat, analyst for Energy at Choice Institutional Equities, said that higher global product prices and stronger cracks translate into higher realisations and refining margins for both CPCL and MRPL. He added that historically, periods of sharp increases in gasoil cracks around expiry have coincided with strong share-price performance for CPCL and MRPL. "Chennai Petroleum and MRPL appear to be gaining on expectations of stronger refining margins and better export realisations. China’s suspension of fuel exports could open opportunities for Indian refiners to supply the gap. With Brent above $101 a barrel, the key is whether petrol and diesel prices rise faster than crude costs. That can improve profits on domestic and export sales, though the export benefit will depend on volumes, freight and applicable duties," Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money, said.