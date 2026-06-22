Chennai Petroleum gains 3% after Govt grants Navratna tag; more steam left?

Although the stock pared some of its gains, it continued to witness strong buying interest. At 10:23 AM, the counter was quoted at ₹1,120 apiece, up 2.02 per cent from its previous close on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 24,152, up 139 points or 0.58 per cent.

So far in the day's trade, a combined total of nearly 0.4 million equity shares of the company, worth nearly ₹43 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE. At the current market price, the company's market capitalisation stood at ₹16,682.54 crore on the NSE.

Shares of state-owned Chennai Petroleum Corporation traded higher on the bourses in the first trading session of the week on Monday, June 22, 2026. The stock rose 2.80 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,128.6 per share on the NSE.