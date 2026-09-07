Choice Broking is bullish on ACME Solar and two other stocks; details here

Disclaimer: This article is written by Sachin Gupta, VP – technical research, Choice Broking. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Buy ACMESOLAR in cash at ₹418 | SL at ₹392 | TGT at ₹440/460

ACME Solar is maintaining a strong bullish structure on the daily chart, with the stock consistently forming Higher Highs and Higher Lows, indicating sustained upward momentum.

The stock is trading well above its 20-day EMA at ₹392.56 and 50-day EMA at ₹375.68, reinforcing the positive trend. The recent move above the ₹400 zone, accompanied by strong price action and rising volume, further supports the bullish setup. RSI at 66.61 indicates strong momentum while remaining below the overbought zone.

Traders can consider buying at CMP around ₹418, with a stop-loss at ₹392 and upside targets of ₹440 and ₹460 Buy BALAMINES in cash at ₹2525 | SL at ₹2420 | TGT at ₹2700 Balaji Amines Ltd. is exhibiting a strong bullish setup on the daily chart, with the stock extending its uptrend after a clear breakout above the ₹2,460 resistance zone. The recent price action shows strong buying interest, with the stock sustaining well above the breakout area and advancing towards fresh highs. The positive structure is further supported by the stock trading comfortably above its 20-day EMA and 50-day EMA, indicating strength across short- and medium-term trends. Volume has also picked up, while the RSI at 67.64 remains in the bullish zone, reflecting healthy momentum for the near term. Traders can consider buying at CMP around ₹2,525, with a stop-loss at ₹2,420 and upside targets of ₹2,700.