Citi bets on electric equipment makers; picks Hitachi, GE Vernova, CG Power

Analysts at Citi are bullish on India's electric equipment manufacturers, saying the country is uniquely positioned to benefit from a large domestic transmission buildout, accelerating high-voltage direct current (HVDC) adoption, favourable policies, and export opportunities. Notably, India manufactures around 80 per cent of the global transmission and distribution products.

Citi estimates that HVDC-related investments represent an opportunity of around ₹1.6 trillion as India works toward integrating 900 GW of renewable energy capacity by FY36.

"The Central Electricity Authority's (CEA) around ₹7.9 trillion transmission plan of 900 GW renewable integration by FY36 points to a multi-year buildout of HV and HVDC infrastructure. We estimate HVDC alone represents a ₹1.6 trillion OEM opportunity, with meaningful barriers to entry supported by localisation norms and certification requirements," the brokerage said. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The report noted that transmission networks are becoming a critical link in the energy transition. It said that accelerating renewable adoption, electrification, and data-centre growth are driving a US $15 trillion global T&D capax cycle over CY25-50.