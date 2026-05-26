City Gas Distribution stocks rally on CNG price hike; IGL jumps 5%, MGL 3%

Shares of leading gas distributors, including Indraparstha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, and Adani Total Gas, were trading higher on Tuesday, May 26, after prices for compressed natural gas (CNG) were increased by ₹2 per kg. This is the fourth price hike in eleven days amid rising global energy costs.

Following the latest revision effective from 6 AM on May 26, the price of CNG in Delhi has increased to ₹83.09 per kg from ₹81.09 earlier.

The hike comes after a ₹1 per kg increase on May 23 and a ₹2 per kg revision on May 15, taking the total rise in CNG prices in Delhi to ₹5 per kg over the period.

CNG prices were also revised upward across the Delhi-NCR region, with rates in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad reaching ₹88.70 per kg. In Mumbai, CNG now costs ₹84 per kg.

Despite a more than 20 per cent decline from its peak, Brent crude continues to hover around $98 a barrel amid the uncertainty around US-Iran peace deal. On Tuesday, Brent crude was up 2.07 per cent at $98.13 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 4.99 per cent at $91.78.