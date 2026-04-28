City Union Bank, L&T Finance; these 2 stocks can rally up to 28%: Analysts

Technical outlook on CUB and LTF by Aakash Shah, technical analyst at Choice Broking

City Union Bank

The analyst highlights that the price action is supported by a rising trendline from recent swing lows, indicating steady accumulation and improving sentiment. "Technically, CUB is positioned above all its major moving averages, including the 200-, 50-, 100- and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which reinforces the positive structure," explains Shah. The analyst another 13 per cent rally towards ₹300 – ₹315 levels in the coming sessions, while sees key support for the stock at ₹265. L&T Finance (LTF) Current Market Price: ₹287 CUB has witnessed a sharp turnaround after consolidating at lower levels, and has given a clean breakout above the recent resistance band at ₹275, indicating renewed bullish momentum, says Aakash Shah.The analyst highlights that the price action is supported by a rising trendline from recent swing lows, indicating steady accumulation and improving sentiment."Technically, CUB is positioned above all its major moving averages, including the 200-, 50-, 100- and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which reinforces the positive structure," explains Shah.The analyst another 13 per cent rally towards ₹300 – ₹315 levels in the coming sessions, while sees key support for the stock at ₹265.Current Market Price: ₹287

" Currently, the stock is undergoing a healthy consolidation below its earlier swing high zone, indicating strength rather than an overstretched move. The analyst notes that the price action remains constructive with a steady formation of higher lows on the chart, thus reflecting improving sentiment. Among key levels to watch, Shah expects immediate support for the stock near ₹275 and projects an upside target around the ₹310 – ₹320 zone (up 11.5 per cent from current levels). Elara Capital sees up to 28% in CUB, LTF Analysts at Elara Capital believe that CUB delivered a strong Q4 across key metrics, with Profit After Tax (PAT) at ₹3,600 crore, driven by healthy core performance despite elevated ECL-led prudent provisions. ALSO READ | City Union Bank shares gain 8% after Q4 results; dividend, bonus announced The brokerage highlights strong improvement in loan growth (~9.5 per cent QoQ / ~25.7 per cent YoY), better NII traction (~4.5 per cent QoQ) along with stronger-than-expected core other income (~16.8 per cent QoQ). Going ahead analysts expect the stock re-rating to continue, and factoring in better NII outlook, it raised the FY27E/FY28E EPS by ~2-3 per cent each. Elara Capital maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock, with a upward revised target price of ₹345 per share. This translated into a 27.3 per cent upside for the stock. Similarly, the brokerage firm sees up to 28.5 per cent upside for L&T Finance stock, with an unchanged rating of 'Buy' and target price of ₹370 per share. Elara Capital believes that LTF is positioned for a robust earnings delivery in FY26-28E – PAT CAGR of 27 per cent and ROE expansion of ~370 bps on the back of an increasing share of high-yielding book and rural group loans led by micro lap, gold, 2W and SME finance. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. LTF has displayed a strong reversal from its recent swing lows, where the stock formed a notable Doji candlestick pattern, signalling exhaustion of selling pressure and the beginning of renewed buying interest," explains Shah.Currently, the stock is undergoing a healthy consolidation below its earlier swing high zone, indicating strength rather than an overstretched move. The analyst notes that the price action remains constructive with a steady formation of higher lows on the chart, thus reflecting improving sentiment.Among key levels to watch, Shah expects immediate support for the stock near ₹275 and projects an upside target around the ₹310 – ₹320 zone (up 11.5 per cent from current levels).Analysts at Elara Capital believe that CUB delivered a strong Q4 across key metrics, with Profit After Tax (PAT) at ₹3,600 crore, driven by healthy core performance despite elevated ECL-led prudent provisions.The brokerage highlights strong improvement in loan growth (~9.5 per cent QoQ / ~25.7 per cent YoY), better NII traction (~4.5 per cent QoQ) along with stronger-than-expected core other income (~16.8 per cent QoQ).Going ahead analysts expect the stock re-rating to continue, and factoring in better NII outlook, it raised the FY27E/FY28E EPS by ~2-3 per cent each. Elara Capital maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock, with a upward revised target price of ₹345 per share. This translated into a 27.3 per cent upside for the stock.Similarly, the brokerage firm sees up to 28.5 per cent upside for L&T Finance stock, with an unchanged rating of 'Buy' and target price of ₹370 per share.Elara Capital believes that LTF is positioned for a robust earnings delivery in FY26-28E – PAT CAGR of 27 per cent and ROE expansion of ~370 bps on the back of an increasing share of high-yielding book and rural group loans led by micro lap, gold, 2W and SME finance.

Shares of City Union Bank (CUB) and L&T Finance were in focus as the stocks reacted to Q4 earnings. CUB in particular zoomed over 8 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹293.50 on Tuesday, and traded with a gain of 3 per cent at ₹280. Meanwhile, LTF traded on a flat note around ₹287 levels.Post Q4 results, research analysts at Elara Capital are bullish on both stocks and predict up to 28 per cent upside for these 2 financial shares. Similarly, technical analyst at Choice Broking expects these stocks to rally up to 13 per cent in the near-term.Current Market Price: ₹279