Clean Max Enviro Energy share price rallies 7% after block deal action

According to data available on NSE, 1.63 million shares of the company changed hands, amounting to ₹199.31 crore. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

The stock had listed on the bourses on March 2, 2026, and trades 22 per cent above its initial public offer (IPO) price of ₹1053.

"After a strong rally following its listing, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions has entered a corrective phase. The stock recently found support around the 1,170 level and has shown some recovery from there," said Harish Jujarey - AVP Equity Research at Prithvi Finmart.

From a technical perspective, the stock is still trading within a downward-sloping trend channel, with resistance placed around ₹1,390-1,400, he said, adding that as long as the stock remains below this zone, the overall trend is likely to remain weak. That said, a sustained breakout above 1,400 could signal a fresh uptrend.