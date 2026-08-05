Closing price auction aftermath: NSE-BSE price gaps fuel arbitrage trades

Last Friday, July 31, the median difference in the closing prices of Nifty 50 stocks across the two exchanges was just 0.01 per cent, with Mahindra & Mahindra closing 0.06 per cent higher on the NSE and Adani Ports closing 0.18 per cent lower on the NSE than on the BSE. The median price difference surged to 0.86 per cent on Monday, before narrowing to 0.58 per cent on Tuesday. However, several index stocks, including Trent, Adani Enterprises, ITC, Bajaj Auto, Grasim, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Life Insurance, recorded a wider divergence in closing prices between the two exchanges on Wednesday than on Tuesday.