Closing price auction aftermath: NSE-BSE price gaps fuel arbitrage trades

Unusual stock price movements at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) over the past three trading sessions, since the rollout of the closing auction session, have created a price arbitrage and low-risk profit opportunity for high-frequency, high-volume traders between the NSE and the BSE.

Many largecap index stocks have moved at a different pace on the two exchanges during this period. While some stocks have risen more on the NSE than on the BSE, others have posted larger gains on the BSE. Similarly, several index stocks have recorded steeper declines on the NSE than on the BSE. This has created opportunities for day traders to buy a stock at a relatively lower price on one exchange and simultaneously sell it at a higher price on the other, pocketing the spread.