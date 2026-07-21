CMPDI shares gain 8% as Q1 profit jumps 54%; 1st interim dividend declared

Shares of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI) bucked the market weakness and surged nearly 8 per cent in intraday trade on Tuesday after the company reported its Q1 results and announced the record date for its first interim dividend payment since listing.

CMPDI shares opened nearly 2 per cent higher at ₹257.80 and extended gains to hit a high of ₹273.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 1 PM, the stock was trading 5.7 per cent higher at ₹268, outperforming the markets. Over 11 million shares of the company changed hands, as per NSE data.

In contrast, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.30 per cent at 24,169. CMPDI is a wholly-owned mine planning and consultancy subsidiary of Maharatna PSU Coal India Limited (CIL). CMPDI Q1 results In an exchange filing on Monday, CMPDI informed that its net profit in the June quarter of the current fiscal year (Q1FY27) increased by 54 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹116.27 crore. The company had earned a net profit of ₹75.56 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its revenue from operations in the reporting quarter stood at ₹481.37 crore, up by nearly 18 per cent from ₹409.25 crore posted in the corresponding period of the last financial year.