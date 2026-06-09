CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment out; GMP signals strong listing gains

CMR Green Technologies IPO: Grey market trends indicate a strong stock market debut for non-ferrous metal recycler and secondary aluminium producer CMR Green Technologies, which is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. The company raised ₹630.88 crore through its initial public offering ( Grey market trends indicate a strong stock market debut for non-ferrous metal recycler and secondary aluminium producer CMR Green Technologies, which is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. The company raised ₹630.88 crore through its initial public offering ( IPO ).

The IPO, which closed on June 5, received bids for 2,92,75,44,594 shares against 2,30,43,930 shares on offer.

Demand was led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose quota was subscribed 270.46 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 172.35 times, while the retail investor segment was subscribed 27.03 times. The basis of allotment was finalised on June 8 and the issue price was set at ₹192 per share.

ALSO READ: Last day! Hexagon Nutrition IPO ends; subscription tops 16x, GMP at 14% With the stock set to debut on June 10, investors are closely tracking grey market trends. CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP, listing expectations Ahead of the listing, CMR Green Technologies unlisted shares were trading at around ₹260 apiece in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. This indicates a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹68 per share, or 35.42 per cent over the issue price of ₹192. ALSO READ: SpaceX IPO frenzy: Can Indian investors tap $75-bn blockbuster offering? At the prevailing GMP, the stock is expected to list at a premium of over 35 per cent. However, market participants caution that GMP is an unofficial indicator and may not accurately reflect actual listing-day performance.

CMR Green Technologies IPO details The IPO comprised a pure offer-for-sale (OFS) of 32.9 million equity shares aggregating ₹630.88 crore. Promoter group entities, including Mohan Agarwal, Gauri Shankar Agarwala HUF (through its karta), and Mohan Agarwal HUF (through its karta), participated in the OFS. Investor group entity Global Scrap Processors also sold a part of its stake through the offering, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). The IPO was priced in the range of ₹182-₹192 per share, with a lot size of 78 shares. The issue was open for subscription from June 3 to June 5, 2026. Since the issue was entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.