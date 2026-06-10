CMR Green Technologies shares list at 43% premium; should you book profit?

CMR Green Technologies IPO listing, CMR Green Technologies share price: Shares of CMR Green Technologies made a strong stock market debut on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO), through which the non-ferrous metal recycler and secondary aluminium producer raised ₹630.88 crore.

CMR Green Technologies shares kickstarted their maiden trading session on the BSE at ₹275.40 apiece, reflecting a premium of ₹83.40, or 43.44 per cent, over the issue price of ₹192 per share.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock debuted at ₹268 per share, a premium of ₹76, or 39.58 per cent.

Check Hexagon Nutrition IPO allotment status Should you book profit or hold? Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services, advised investors to book listing gains and consider fresh buying in the stock near the ₹200–₹220 levels. The exceptional response during the subscription period, Singh said, clearly reflected strong demand from both retail and institutional investors. The listing exceeded grey market expectations. Ahead of the debut, CMR Green Technologies' unlisted shares were trading at around ₹260 apiece in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. This implied a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹68 per share, or 35.42 per cent over the issue price.

The company mainly operates in the aluminium recycling business, a segment that is gaining importance as India focuses more on sustainability and circular economy initiatives. "Going ahead, the stock’s long-term performance will largely depend on execution, earnings growth, and how well the company expands its business in the evolving green-tech space," said Singh. Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, on the other hand, said that following such a sharp listing gain, some profit booking and short-term volatility are likely. For investors who received an allotment, Nyati advised that they may consider booking partial profits while continuing to hold the remaining shares for the medium to long term, given the company's exposure to the growing recycled metals industry.

"New investors should avoid chasing the stock at elevated levels and wait for a correction or consolidation before considering fresh entries. Overall, caution is warranted after the strong debut. Investors may maintain a stop loss at cost, i.e., ₹192, to protect gains, as a sustained move below this level could indicate weakening momentum," said Nyati. CMR Green Technologies IPO details CMR Green Technologies IPO was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 32.9 million equity shares aggregating ₹630.88 crore. Promoter group entities, including Mohan Agarwal, Gauri Shankar Agarwala HUF (through its karta), and Mohan Agarwal HUF (through its karta), participated in the OFS. Investor group entity Global Scrap Processors also sold part of its stake through the offering, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

The public issue was offered in a price band of ₹182-₹192 per share, with a lot size of 78 shares. The issue remained open for subscription from June 3 to June 5, 2026. CMR Green Technologies IPO received bids for 2,92,75,44,594 shares against 2,30,43,930 shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 127.04 times. Demand was led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose quota was subscribed 270.46 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 172.35 times, while the retail investor segment was subscribed 27.03 times. The basis of allotment was finalised on June 8, and the issue price was fixed at ₹192 per share.