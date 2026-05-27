Coal India OFS subscribed 3.7 times; Adani Power overtakes Infosys in mcap

The government’s ₹5,080-crore offer-for-sale (OFS) in Coal India was subscribed 3.7 times on Wednesday, reflecting strong institutional demand. The share sale received bids for 427.8 million shares against 123 million shares on offer. The floor price for the OFS was set at ₹412 per share.

Amid the OFS, Coal India shares witnessed sharp volatility. The stock fell as much as 6.6 per cent intraday to ₹427.8 before recovering all losses to end 1 per cent higher at ₹463.

At the end of the March 2026 quarter, the government held a 63.1 per cent stake in Coal India. The stake sale is part of the Centre’s broader disinvestment and fiscal management strategy. Another 12.3 million shares reserved for retail investors will be auctioned on Friday.