Coal India Q1 Preview: Weak offtake, higher costs to hit PAT; dividend eyed

Coal India is slated to post its Q1 results next week on Monday, July 27.

It has a dividend yield of 6 per cent.

Coal India Q1 preview

Brokerages Axis Direct and Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) expect a decline in the company's Q1 profit even as Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) sees single-digit growth. Here are their key expectations:

Kotak Institutional Equities

As per KIE's estimates, Coal India may post a 10.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) fall in the net profit to ₹7,802.6 crore, even as it sees revenue rising 1.4 per cent to ₹32,333.2 crore.

It said that modest dispatches at 198 million tons (up 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y) in Q1 FY27 will likely impact earnings during the quarter. The brokerage sees blended realizations at ₹1,635 per ton (down 2% Y-o-Y) in Q1 FY27, and e-auction realizations of ₹2,400 per ton.