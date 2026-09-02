Coal India rallies 4% on huge volume amid Mahanadi Coalfields IPO buzz

Coal India share price movement

Coal India's (CIL) share price rallied 4 per cent to ₹419.70 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume in an otherwise weak market on reports that the world's largest coal producer plans to sell a 10 per cent stake in Mahanadi Coalfields through the ‌fully-owned subsidiary's initial public offering.

Meanwhile, CIL sold coal at an average premium of 59 per cent over the notified price under its e-auction in August 2026, higher than the 46 per cent average premium recorded during the first five months of the current fiscal, provisional miner data showed.

The public sector undertaking (PSU) stock reported its sharpest intra-day gain in the past three months.

At 09:42 AM on Wednesday, Coal India quoted 3.3 per cent higher at ₹415.75, compared to a 0.80 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 13.32 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. What’s driving Coal India stock price? According to a Reuters report, CIL is planning to sell a 10 per cent stake in Mahanadi Coalfields through the ‌fully-owned subsidiary's initial public offering, draft papers filed with the market regulator showed. State-run CIL is offloading up to 661.8 million shares in its unit, according to the prospectus ‌dated Monday. Mahanadi Coalfields is not selling any new shares in the offering ‌and will not receive any proceeds, the report suggested.

Mahanadi Coalfiels operates primarily in the eastern state of Odisha and accounted for 21 per cent of India's overall domestic coal production and 28.4 per cent of CIL's total coal production in fiscal year ‌2026. CIL, which contributed about 74 per cent of India's total coal production in fiscal 2026, had said in March it could sell up ‌to 25 per cent stakes in subsidiaries Mahanadi Coalfields ​and South Eastern Coalfields through IPOs or other routes. Meanwhile, CIL reported a slightly moderated production volume at 47.5 MT in August 2026 with year to date financial year 2026-27 (YTDFY27) volume reaching 268 MT, down 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Similarly, offtake volume for the month stood at 60.6 MT (up 5.5 per cent YoY), with sales volume reaching ~323 MT, growth of 6.7 per cent YoY in the same period. Moreover, 21.1 MT of coal was offered under the E-auction route in August 2026, of which 39 per cent or 8.3 MT was allocated at premium exceeding 59 per cent over the notified price in the month.