Coal India OFS: Coal India shares dropped more than 6 per cent in morning trade today as the offer for sale (OFS) opened for subscription for non-retail investors. The government has announced the sale of up to a 2 per cent stake in the Maharatna PSU at a 10 per cent discount. The OFS will open for retail investors on May 29.

As of 9:35 AM, Coal India shares were trading in the red, down 4.6 per cent at ₹438.75 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). A total of 14 million equity shares changed hands in the first 20 minutes of trading.

Coal India OFS price Under the OFS, the government is offloading up to 2 per cent stake or about 12.32 crore shares in Coal India at a floor price of ₹412 apiece. The floor translates into a discount of 10 per cent from the previous close of ₹458.15. The stake sale will fetch about ₹5,000 crore to the exchequer. "Government of India announces OFS in Coal India Limited with a base offer of 1 per cent of its equity and an additional 1 per cent Green Shoe Option in case of oversubscription. Floor price fixed at ₹412 per share," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said in a post on X. Coal India shareholding pattern As per the shareholding pattern for the March 2026 quarter, the Government holds a 63.13% stake in Coal India. Following the proposed Offer for Sale (OFS), this stake is expected to decline to 61.13%. Coal India would be the second OFS of a public sector company in the current fiscal year. Last week, the government sold 8.08 per cent in Central Bank of India via OFS and raised ₹2,266 crore. The FY27 Budget has estimated a mop up of ₹80,000 crore through disinvestment and asset monetisation, more than double the ₹33,837 crore given in the Revised Estimates for FY26.

'Coal India OFS an attractive opportunity for investors' Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, said that Coal India's OFS provides an attractive opportunity for investors to ride on the country’s rising power story. He said that the company enjoys a near monopoly position in catering to the country’s coal needs. "Coal India is well-positioned structurally, given that India remains heavily dependent on coal for electricity generation coupled with continuous rise in power demand. Over the past week, India’s peak power demand registered new successive highs to ultimately reach a record 270.8 GW on 21st May 2026. According to the Union Ministry of Power, around 34% of the power demand was met by Renewable Energy (including hydro), meaning that Coal-based thermal power remained the mainstay," he said.

"Coal India is a strong cash-generating and high dividend yielding PSU. The company is better suited for investors seeking steady income, strong cash flows, relative downside protection, and higher dividend yields," Sunny added. READ | Siemens Stock up 3% after Q4; orders beat, margins miss; Nomura stays 'Neutral' Coal India stock: Analyst favours buy the dip strategy Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that Coal India has breached its short-term upward sloping trendline along with the 50-day moving average, indicating slight weakness in the short term. It has immediate support around ₹427. A break below this could extend the correction towards the ₹415-416, which coincides with the key swing high, the 200-day moving average and the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the recent up move. "Despite the near-term pressure, the broader long-term structure continues to remain constructive," he said, adding that any decline towards the ₹425-415 range could be a good accumulation opportunity from a long-term investment perspective.