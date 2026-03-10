Axis Direct upgrades Coal India to 'Buy'; sees demand tailwinds ahead

Coal India share price target: Brokerage firm Axis Direct has upgraded Coal India to 'Buy' from 'Hold', saying improving power demand, higher international coal prices due to geopolitical events in the Middle East, and tighter supply of Indonesian coal are expected to support the company’s earnings growth.

The brokerage values Coal India at 6.0x (from 5.5x) 1-year forward EV/EBITDA multiple (unchanged) on March 28E (from Dec 27E) Adj. EBITDA. Based on this, it has raised its target price to ₹500 per share from ₹415 earlier.

The target price of ₹500 implies an upside of nearly 12 per cent from the previous close of ₹438.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Axis said that domestic power demand has remained subdued so far in the current fiscal (FY26), growing almost flat at 0.8 per cent Y-o-Y due to extended monsoon conditions and cooler-than-normal temperatures because of the La Niña climate pattern. However, the demand trajectory is likely to improve going into the summer season. Historically, El Niño conditions are associated with above-normal temperatures in India, amplifying cooling demand and driving power consumption higher, a direct positive for coal-based thermal generation and Coal India's offtake. "With summer 2026 approaching, and ENSO transitioning, we expect a pick-up in power demand, providing a tailwind to CIL's offtake volumes from Q1FY27 onwards," the brokerage said.

Also, higher natural gas prices due to geopolitical disruptions could encourage greater use of coal-based power generation, further supporting demand. The brokerage mentioned that the Middle East crisis has resulted in an uptick in coal prices recently. In addition, the brokerage said that the tighter supply of Indonesian coal is a boost for Coal India. Notably, Indonesia is one of the largest exporters of thermal coal, and India is the largest consumer of Indonesian thermal coal. Indonesia’s coal exports declined about 3.7 per cent Y-o-Y in CY 2025, thus diverting more demand toward domestic producers like Coal India. Axis said that tighter seaborne supply and higher landed costs of imported coal directly improve the competitiveness of Coal India's domestic coal.