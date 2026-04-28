Coal India share rises 5% on Q4 results; analysts see up to 12% upside
Coal India has informed the exchanges that its board of directors has declared a final dividend of ₹5.25 per equity share of face value ₹10 for the FY26SI Reporter New Delhi
Coal India Share Price:
Shares of Maharatna company Coal India were ruling higher on the bourses in an otherwise volatile market on Tuesday, April 28.
The company’s stock rose as much as 4.72 per cent to ₹473.90 apiece during early trade after the world’s largest coal miner reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025–26 (Q4FY26)
as well as for the full year FY26. The sentiment was further buoyed by favourable commentary from brokerages, as well as the company’s announcement of dividend for shareholders.
Although the stock trimmed gains partially, it continued to trade higher on the bourses. At 09:37 AM, Coal India shares
were trading at ₹471.65 apiece, up 4.23 per cent from the previous close of ₹452.50 per share on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty 50, meanwhile, was trading with gains of 18 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 24,111 levels.
Coal India Q4 results, dividend announcement
The company’s consolidated revenue from operations increased 5.75 per cent year-on-year to ₹46,490 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to ₹12,672 crore, with margins remaining flat at 27 per cent, according to the exchange filing.
Besides this, the company informed exchanges that its board of directors has, inter alia, declared a final dividend for the financial year 2025–26 at ₹5.25 per equity share on a face value of ₹10, as recommended by the Audit Committee of CIL at its meeting.
The payment of the final dividend for FY26, Coal India said, shall be subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing AGM. READ | City Union Bank shares gain 8% after Q4 results; dividend, bonus announced
Analysts stay upbeat on Coal India post Q4 earnings
Brokerages remained positive on Coal India after the earnings announcement. Among them, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the Maharatna stock, while Emkay Global has reaffirmed its ‘Add’ call on the scrip.
Motilal Oswal: Buy | Target price ₹530
Analysts at MOFSL have reiterated their ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹530, valuing the stock at 6x FY28E EV/Ebitda. The target price implies an 11.83 per cent upside from the current market price. At CMP, the stock is trading at 5x FY28E EV/Ebitda.
Commenting on the results, the brokerage noted that the company delivered a decent performance, supported mainly by higher e-auction volumes, which accounted for around 14 per cent of total volumes. Premium stood at 36 per cent in Q4FY26.
MOFSL expects Coal India to post a 4 per cent volume CAGR over FY26–28E, while a higher share of e-auction volumes with better premium will support overall NSR and margins. This is expected to translate into a CAGR of 5 per cent and 12 per cent in revenue and Ebitda over FY26–28E, respectively.
“The company’s focus on increasing coal-washer capacity will improve its market share in domestic coking and non-coking coal. Further, management remains focused on expanding its coal mining operations, which will be funded through internal accruals,” said the brokerage.
Emkay: Add | Target price ₹475
Emkay has maintained its ‘Add’ rating on the scrip with an unchanged target price of ₹475 per share, noting that the company reported a mixed set of numbers in Q4. EBITDA (ex-OBR) came in line with expectations at ₹12,330 crore, while PAT at ₹10,800 crore exceeded estimates, supported by lower employee costs due to the absence of the prior one-off pay revision impact, with EPS at ₹17.6 and net cash rising 53 per cent YoY.
Realisations remained soft, leading to a 1 per cent decline in FY26 blended realisations, although production and offtake rebounded sequentially. While e-auction premiums moderated QoQ in Q4 due to lower reserve prices despite firm global coal trends, the brokerage expects 55 per cent premium sustenance and factors in around 6 per cent volume CAGR over FY27–28E (in line with 7 per cent power demand growth and lower Indonesian supply).
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(Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.)