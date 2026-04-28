Coal India share rises 5% on Q4 results; analysts see up to 12% upside

Analysts at MOFSL have reiterated their ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹530, valuing the stock at 6x FY28E EV/Ebitda. The target price implies an 11.83 per cent upside from the current market price. At CMP, the stock is trading at 5x FY28E EV/Ebitda.

Commenting on the results, the brokerage noted that the company delivered a decent performance, supported mainly by higher e-auction volumes, which accounted for around 14 per cent of total volumes. Premium stood at 36 per cent in Q4FY26.

MOFSL expects Coal India to post a 4 per cent volume CAGR over FY26–28E, while a higher share of e-auction volumes with better premium will support overall NSR and margins. This is expected to translate into a CAGR of 5 per cent and 12 per cent in revenue and Ebitda over FY26–28E, respectively.

“The company’s focus on increasing coal-washer capacity will improve its market share in domestic coking and non-coking coal. Further, management remains focused on expanding its coal mining operations, which will be funded through internal accruals,” said the brokerage.

Emkay: Add | Target price ₹475

Emkay has maintained its ‘Add’ rating on the scrip with an unchanged target price of ₹475 per share, noting that the company reported a mixed set of numbers in Q4. EBITDA (ex-OBR) came in line with expectations at ₹12,330 crore, while PAT at ₹10,800 crore exceeded estimates, supported by lower employee costs due to the absence of the prior one-off pay revision impact, with EPS at ₹17.6 and net cash rising 53 per cent YoY.

Realisations remained soft, leading to a 1 per cent decline in FY26 blended realisations, although production and offtake rebounded sequentially. While e-auction premiums moderated QoQ in Q4 due to lower reserve prices despite firm global coal trends, the brokerage expects 55 per cent premium sustenance and factors in around 6 per cent volume CAGR over FY27–28E (in line with 7 per cent power demand growth and lower Indonesian supply).