Mahanadi Coalfields IPO listing: Shares of : Shares of Mahanadi Coalfields made a tepid debut on Dalal Street as they listed at a discount of nearly 2 per cent premium against the initial public offer (IPO) price of ₹136.

The Coal India subsidiary made its NSE debut at ₹134 apiece, down 1.47 per cent. And on BSE, the stock listed 2.10 per cent lower at ₹133.15.

Mahanadi Coalfields is the third Coal India subsidiary to make its debut on the bourses, following Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) in January 2026 and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDIL) in March 2026.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO details

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty around 25,800; SMIDs outperform The ₹8,981-crore IPO of Mahanadi Coalfields was available for bidding from November 19 to November 23. The offer received a tepid response as it was booked just 1.52 times at the end of the final day. Overall, it received bids for 74,86,87,390 shares as against 49,30,68,045 shares on offer.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) did the heavy lifting as their quota was the only one that sailed through. It was subscribed 4.95 times. Meanwhile, the non-institutional investor (NII) portion was booked just 0.66 times, the retail portion 0.46 times, employee portion at 0.22 times, and the shareholder quota at 0.56 times. The issue was entirely an offer for sale by promoter Coal India, meaning no proceeds would go to the company. The price band for Mahanadi Coalfields IPO was set at ₹129 to ₹136 per share. Investors could apply for the offer in lots of 110 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor was ₹14,960 based on upper price.

Mahanadi Coal is India’s largest single coal producing company by production, engaged in the production of thermal-grade non-coking coal. It also ranks amongst the country’s largest coal resource holders, holding ~9.8 per cent of India’s total coal resource. ALSO READ: PhonePe warms up for IPO as investor appetite for Indian equities returns Financially, the company has maintained strong profitability despite moderating revenue and earnings. Consolidated revenue from operations declined from INR 31,634.35 crore in FY24 to INR 31,353.02 crore in FY25 and INR 30,549.59 crore in FY26, representing a 1.73% decline CAGR over FY24–26. Consolidated PAT decreased from INR 11,841.55 crores in FY24 to INR 10,825.12 crores in FY25 and INR 10,698.12 crores in FY26.