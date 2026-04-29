Coal India share price

Coal India hit a 52-week high of ₹485.60, as it rallied 4 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on healthy growth outlook.

The stock price of the state-owned coal manufacturing company surpassed its previous high of ₹475.95 touched on March 13, 2026. It had hit a record high of ₹544.70 on August 26, 2024.

Thus far in the calendar year 2026, Coal India has outperformed the market by soaring 22 per cent, as compared to 8.7 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Coal India surpasses Vedanta, Hindustan Aeronautics, Power Grid in market cap ranking

Coal India’s market capitalisation (market cap) touched nearly ₹3 trillion (₹2.99 trillion) in intra-day deals.

READ | DAM Capital: Defence sector set for multi-decade growth; check top picks In the process, Coal India surpassed the diversified metal company Vedanta (₹2.93 trillion), public sector undertakings (PSUs) Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) (₹2.91 trillion), Power Grid Corporation of India (₹2.98 trillion) in market cap ranking. Brokerages view on Coal India post Q4 results Coal India reported a mixed set of numbers for the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4) – EBITDA (ex-over burden removal or OBR) came in line with expectations at ₹12,330 crore, while profit after tax at ₹10,800 crore exceeded expectations, supported by lower employee costs (-12.8 per cent QoQ) due to absence of the prior one-off pay revision impact.

Realizations remained soft, leading to 1 per cent decline in FY26 blended realizations, although production and offtake rebounded sequentially. While eauction premiums moderated QoQ in Q4 due to lower reserve prices despite firm global coal trends, analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services expect 55 per cent premium sustenance and factor in 6 per cent volume CAGR over FY27-28E (in line with 7 per cent power demand growth and lower Indonesian supply). Coal India is positioning for steady growth, supported by volume expansion and diversification into coal gasification, critical minerals, and renewable energy. This is further aided by a robust net cash-positive balance sheet and a dividend yield of 6 per cent. Consequently, analysts at ICICI Securities maintained a BUY rating on Coal India, thereby valuing it at ₹550 i.e. 5x on FY28E EV/EBITDA.

CareEdge Ratings believes that Coal India would continue to maintain its dominant position in the domestic coal mining industry along with maintaining its comfortable financial risk profile. It shall also continue to remain strategically important to the government of India (GoI). Despite increase in coal production through commercial mining, Coal India is expected to enjoy near monopoly status, as India is still importing large quantity of coal given strong demand from the power sector. In the absence of cost-effective and sustainable sources of fuel, and the current supply disruption of alternate energy sources due to West Asia conflict, coal is expected to continue to be the dominant source in India’s fuel mix in the medium term, as it offers reliability and stability of supply, CareEdge Ratings said in rating rationale.