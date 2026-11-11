Cochin Shipyard tanks 8% post Q2 show; what's plaguing the defence stock?

Multibagger defence stock Cochin Shipyard slumped 8 per cent in Wednesday's intraday trade, defying the bullish market sentiment, after a weak operational performance in the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (FY27).

Cochin Shipyard's stock hit the day's low of ₹1,186.75 on the BSE, down 7.94 per cent against the last closing price of ₹1,289.

As of 9.35 AM, the defence stock was down 7.5 per cent at ₹1,192 while BSE barometer Sensex gained 1.5 per cent to 82,345. So far, 2.5 million shares of the company have changed hands on BSE and NSE combined.

Cochin Shipyard Q2 results

Exchange filing by Cochin Shipyard shows that its consolidated net profit declined 49.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹53.77 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹107.53 crore in the year-ago period even as the revenue from operations saw a 12 per cent increase to ₹1,249.19 crore.

Due to weak performance of the Shipbuilding division (partly offset by the ship repair business), the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 31 per cent YoY. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 1,100 pts, Nifty tops 25,300; m-cap increases ₹4.01 trillion Both figures missed Antique Stock Broking's estimates. EBITDA margin declined to 4.1 per cent, down 250 bps YoY, as Shipbuilding division’s weak profitability, resulting in an EBIT loss of ₹6.1 crore. Cochin Shipyard's current order book is estimated at ₹21,900 crore, said the brokerage, adding that key orders include ASW Corvettes, NG-Missile Vessels, and LNG-powered Container Vessels. Of these, the ASW Corvettes are in an advanced stage of commissioning, with delivery of all remaining vessels expected by H1 FY29.

"We expect NGMV construction to gain momentum in FY28-30 and drive medium-term revenue growth. CSL is L-1 in the Navy’s Next Generation Survey Vessel programme (~INR 50 bn), which should support order book expansion," Antique Broking analysts added. Antique Broking on Cochin Shipyard Despite earnings miss, Antique remains constructive on the shipbuilding sector from a medium-term perspective, supported by a robust naval acquisition pipeline and an expanding commercial shipbuilding opportunity. However, CSL’s valuations at 32x/27x FY28E/FY29E earnings remain at a premium to listed defence shipbuilding peers, limiting near-term upside, it observed. "Following the weak H1 FY27 performance, we have cut our earnings estimates by 13.7 per cent/12.1 per cent/12.5 per cent for FY27/FY28/FY29, respectively," it added as it maintained HOLD with a revised target price of ₹1,407 (earlier ₹1,671), based on 40x core 1HFY29 EPS of ₹30 per share (and adding cash to arrive at the target price).