Cochin Shipyard shares up 40% in April so far; time to buy or book profit?

Cochin Shipyard share price today: Cochin Shipyard shares bucked the weak market trend today, surging over 7 per cent in intraday trade amid strong volumes. The PSU stock opened on a flat note with positive bias at ₹1,595 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and soon saw a rise in buying interest, lifting the counter to the day's high of ₹1,710. The PSU stock has witnessed a strong recovery in April, with the stock gaining nearly 40 per cent so far. In comparision, the the headline index has gained 7 per cent.
As of 11:30 AM, Cochin Shipyard shares were seen holding the gains to quote at ₹1,649, up 3.5 per cent. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 245 points, or 1 per cent, to trade at 23,927.
A total of 7.2 million equities of the company changed hands on the NSE, significantly higher than the previous session's total traded quantity of nearly 2 million.
On the BSE, Cochin Shipyard shares traded 3 per cent higher at ₹1,640 with spurt in volume by more than 4.16 times. It was also among the top gainers of the BSE 500 index.
Cochin Shipyard is a Miniratna company under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.
Cochin Shipyard share price target
Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research), Prithvi Finmart, said that Cochin Shipyard has touched a four-month high around the ₹1,700 mark. From a technical perspective, the stock established a solid base near ₹1,280 levels, which coincided with its previous swing lows. "Since then, it has been steadily moving higher. In today’s session, the stock managed to cross its 200-day moving average, placed around ₹1,650," the analyst said.
Going ahead, he said that ₹1,650 level will act as an immediate support and "if the stock sustains above this level on a closing basis, it could extend its upward momentum towards ₹1,900 and then 2,000 levels".
The analysts said one can consider buying more on the dips, adding that ₹1,550 level offers a good accumulation opportunity from a medium-term perspective. In the third quarter (Q3FY26), state-run Cochin Shipyard had reported a net profit of ₹145 crore, down 18 per cent Y-o-Y. The firm's revenue, however, came in 18 per cent higher at ₹1,350 crore. The PSU also approved setting up a JV with HBL Engineering for development of electric mobility technology and energy storage solutions for the marine sector. Additionally, its board had cleared an acquisition proposal of 23 per cent stake in Netherlands based Conoship International Holding BV. ==========================
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