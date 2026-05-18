Cochin Shipyard stock falls 7% on Q4 revenue miss; Antique retains 'Hold'

Cochin Shipyard share price today

Shares of Cochin Shipyard, a public sector shipbuilding company, fell nearly 7.5 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹1,475 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported lower-than-expected revenue for the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26). The revenue miss was largely driven by weakess in the Ship Repair segment.

Around 11:15 AM, the stock was trading at ₹1,489, down 6.6 per cent from its previous session's close of ₹1,594.50. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 23,473.30 levels, up by 170 points or 0.72 per cent.

On the year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has declined marginally around 1.61 per cent, compared to a 9.5 per cent fall in the Nifty50. Cochin Shiipyard's market capitalisation stood at ₹39,170. Its 52-week high was ₹2,545 and 52-week low was ₹1,187.

Cochin Shipyard Q4 results highlights In the March 2026 quarter, Cochin Shipyard reported a net profit of ₹277 crore, down 3.7 per cent from ₹287 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Revenue from operations declined 15.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,484.3 crore, compared to ₹1,757.7 crore in the year-ago period. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 16.5 per cent to ₹310 crore from ₹266 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin rose sharply to 20.9 per cent from ₹15.1 per cent in the year-ago period. The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.5 per equity share of face value ₹5 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Antique Stock Broking on Cochin Shipyard Analysts at Antique Stock Broking noted that Cochin Shipyard reported consolidated revenue below its estimate of ₹1,720 crore. The miss was primarily due to weakness in the ship repair segment, where revenues fell sharply by around 61 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹330 crore, alongside margin pressure in the segment. In contrast, shipbuilding revenues remained strong, rising 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11.5 billion, supported by steady execution across key projects. Despite the top-line shortfall, Ebitda margins surprised positively at 20.9 per cent, up 575 bps Y-o-Y and 705 bps Q-o-Q, significantly ahead of expectations. This improvement was driven by a 45 per cent Q-o-Q decline in other expenses and a net reversal of provisions during the quarter, the brokerage said in its note.

According to Antique, the company’s order pipeline remains robust, supported by the CMA order worth ₹3,240 crore for six LNG-powered container ships and L1 status in the Navy’s Next Generation Survey Vessel programme valued at ₹5,000 crore. The shipbuilding outlook is further strengthened by expected ASW Corvette deliveries starting FY28E, which should provide a meaningful revenue boost. However, ship repair revenues are likely to remain uneven in the near term due to the absence of large refit contracts similar to INS Vikramaditya. Antique Stock Broking has maintained a 'Hold' rating on Cochin Shipyard, with a revised target price of ₹1,693, from earlier ₹1,390. It noted that current valuations already factor in a relatively optimistic execution trajectory and remain at a significant premium to peers such as MDL.