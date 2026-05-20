Coforge reclaims 100-DMA; 5 reasons why Geojit is bullish on this IT stock

Coforge has rallied 12 per cent in the last three trading sessions. Technical analyst at Geojit highlights the formation of a higher-high on the weekly chart among key reasons.

Analysts at Geojit believe that Coforge stock can rally to ₹1,670 levels in the next 3-6 months.