Coforge stock extended its up move to the third straight trading day, gaining nearly 12 per cent during this period. At 9:30 AM on Wednesday, Coforge shares
were trading near the day's high at ₹1,435, while the NSE benchmark Nifty 50 was down 0.6 per cent at 23,470.
Thus far in the month of May, the stock has surged over 20 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty has declined 2.2 per cent, while the Nifty IT index
is flat. In the process, Coforge is now seen trading above its 100-day moving average (100-DMA) for the second straight trading session after a gap of nearly 5 months.
Analysts at Geojit are bullish on Coforge at current levels, and expect the stock to rally to ₹1,670 in the next 3-6 month time-frame. This translates into an upside potential of around 16.4 per cent from here. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
Here are 5 reasons why Geojit is bullish on Coforge Stock: Technical recovery:
In its recent research report, technical analyst at Geojit highlighted that the stock has shown a sharp recovery after a prolonged corrective phase.
The report noted that Coforge has formed a higher-high and higher-low structure, indicating improving trend strength.
RSI:
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has recovered and is showing signs of likely further improvement, believes the analyst.
"The RSI has recovered from lower levels and is moving higher toward the neutral zone, indicating gradual improvement in momentum after an oversold phase," the report stated. Easing bearish momentum:
Further, as per the Geojit report, another key momentum oscillator - the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) remains in negative territory; however, the histogram has started to contract, signalling easing bearish momentum and early signs of a potential crossover. Strong Q4 earnings:
Fundamental analysts at the brokerage firm highlight that Coforge delivered strong Q4 numbers
both at the top line and bottom line backed by strong order inflows.
The company's Profit-after-Tax (PAT) grew around 134 per cent YoY to ₹612 crore in Q4FY26 led by one-time reversal of deferred tax liabilities associated with the Cigniti integration and robust operating performance, said Geojit.
Meanwhile, top line grew by around 30 per cent YoY to ₹4,405 crore, and Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) surged by 56.2 per cent to ₹917 crore. Coforge reported an order intake worth $648 million in Q4, the brokerage highlighted. Valuation:
As per market consensus, Coforge stock was trading at 1 year forward Price-to-Earnings P/E of 23x as against its 3-year average P/E of 34x, thus offering attractive valuation, believes Geojit.
"Coupled with a strong executable order book, diversified vertical growth, and enhanced AI-led capabilities, the company is well-positioned to deliver sustained double-digit growth and margin expansion in FY27," the report said.
Given the above 5 reasons, analysts at Geojit reckon that the risk-reward profile appears favourable for Coforge at current levels. As a trading strategy, analysts recommend a defined buying range of ₹1,350-₹1,390, with a stop at ₹1,100. On the upside, the brokerage sees a potential rally toward ₹1,670, aligning with a breakout-driven positional trading opportunity. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.