Coforge shares gain 3% on bagging $230-mn AI transformation deal in Europe

Coforge were in demand on Friday, July 24, rising as much as 3.12 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,484.90 on the NSE. Shares of AI-native engineering services providerwere in demand on Friday, July 24, rising as much as 3.12 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,484.90 on the NSE.

The stock pared some gains later in the session but continued to trade firmly. At 2:56 PM, Coforge was quoting at ₹1,478.50, up 2.68 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 23,785, down 84 points or 0.35 per cent.

The buying interest in the stock came after the company announced a five-year contract worth over $230 million for an AI-led transformation engagement with a major client in Europe.

According to the company, the engagement is among the largest AI-led transformation programmes secured by Coforge in the region. The programme will combine Low-Code/No-Code platforms with AI-powered automation and AI-infused software development practices to transform the client's business operations. The company said the engagement is expected to improve decision-making, enhance productivity, reduce manual effort, and enable faster delivery of outcomes at scale. By combining functional expertise, platform engineering capabilities, and an AI-first execution approach, Coforge will support the client's long-term innovation agenda and accelerate the adoption of intelligent, scalable, and future-ready services. The company said the deal further strengthens its position as a partner for enterprises looking to move from AI pilot projects to enterprise-scale deployment.

Commenting on the development, John Speight, President and Europe Business Leader at Coforge, said the engagement marks a significant milestone for the company's European business and reflects the growing demand for AI-led transformation programmes that deliver measurable business value. He added that organisations are increasingly looking to embed AI into their core operations rather than pursue isolated initiatives. According to Speight, the pipeline of large AI-led transformation opportunities continues to expand as clients seek partners capable of executing enterprise-scale AI programmes. Coforge launches AI operating system Earlier, on July 23, Coforge announced the launch of Coforge Nuuron, an AI Operating System (AI-OS) designed to help enterprises move beyond isolated AI initiatives and industrialise AI-driven outcomes across business functions.

Built on the company's AI-native platforms, including Coforge Forge-X, evolveOps.AI, CodeInsight.AI, Data Cosmos, Quasar, and BLUESWAN, the AI operating system creates a unified operational layer connecting enterprise knowledge, workflows, decisions, and actions. It is designed to enable organisations to deploy agentic AI at scale while maintaining governance, transparency, and operational control. The company said Coforge Nuuron converts enterprise intelligence into operational intelligence, enabling AI agents, enterprise systems, and employees to work together toward measurable business outcomes. Anup Nair, Executive Vice President and Chief AI Commercial Officer at Coforge, said the next competitive advantage for enterprises will come from transforming how work gets done rather than deploying more AI. He added that Coforge Nuuron is designed to help organisations convert knowledge into action, improve productivity, accelerate growth, and enable a new operating model where humans and AI work together.