Colgate margins may moderate as higher brand investments drive growth

The market responded negatively to Colgate’s analyst meet, with the stock dropping by over 2 per cent. Analyst reaction was mixed. Premiumisation is the strategy. Margins may moderate as the company chases growth across volume, price and mix.

Given that toothpaste penetration is near 100 per cent, brushing frequency is a key metric. The company claims urban non-twice-daily brushers have declined to 76 per cent (2025) from 80 per cent (2023), while rural non-daily brushers are at 45 per cent versus 55 per cent earlier. Per capita toothpaste usage is 1.07 times in 2025 versus 1.00 time in 2023. Premium toothpaste mix penetration has increased to 18.6 per cent year-to-date (YTD 2026) from 14.8 per cent in 2023, with the sensitive sub-category growing at over 10 times the overall growth.