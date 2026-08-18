Colgate margins may moderate as higher brand investments drive growth

Management reiterated its priority to push growth ahead of profitability. A relatively soft base could drive double-digit sales growth in FY27, but sustainability of that rate in the medium term is questionable. Advertising and promotions spend is 50 per cent of sales in the premium portfolio. Hence, near-term operating margins could moderate, as scale benefits and operating leverage may be offset by high A&P spend and inverted duty structures.
Oral care consumption is structurally low in India. Urban India consumes toothpaste at 0.7 times the Philippines' levels, while rural consumption is 0.5 times. Toothbrush replacement is also underpenetrated at every nine months (six months in the Philippines). In toothbrushes, Colgate leads across the Rs 10-299 range, with premium growing faster. Only 19 per cent of toothpaste is in the premium category, which is far lower than for soaps and shampoos.