Coming soon: KYC from home for NRIs, foreigners looking to invest in India

“Right now, for NRIs or foreign investors coming in, there are lots of challenges in terms of due diligence, and they take almost a month to be onboarded into our financial system. NRIs have to, in fact, be physically present to open a bank account in India,” a finance ministry official said on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently eased investment norms for NRIs and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), enhancing investment limits in listed companies without Sebi registration. The move is aimed at supporting foreign capital inflows at a time when overseas institutional investors have remained net sellers.